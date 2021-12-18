Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 823.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE T opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

