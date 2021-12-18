Critical Analysis: BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) vs. LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAIX has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioHiTech Global and LAIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million 0.00 -$11.54 million ($0.36) N/A LAIX $149.06 million 0.23 -$60.51 million ($0.24) -2.88

BioHiTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LAIX. LAIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioHiTech Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -60.71% -805.20% -14.09% LAIX -9.03% N/A -12.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of LAIX shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioHiTech Global and LAIX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 LAIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than LAIX.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About LAIX

LAIX, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet. The company was founded by Yi Wang, Zheren Hu and Hui Lin in September 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

