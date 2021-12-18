Critical Survey: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) & Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Holley and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00 Canoo 1 0 3 0 2.50

Holley presently has a consensus price target of $14.79, suggesting a potential upside of 21.94%. Canoo has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.01%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Holley.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holley and Canoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A Canoo $2.55 million 836.61 -$89.81 million ($1.00) -8.94

Holley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canoo.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A Canoo N/A -41.61% -32.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Holley beats Canoo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

