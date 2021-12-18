Critical Survey: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) & Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Holley and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Holley
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
|Canoo
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2.50
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Holley and Canoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Holley
|N/A
|N/A
|-$4.44 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Canoo
|$2.55 million
|836.61
|-$89.81 million
|($1.00)
|-8.94
Holley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canoo.
Profitability
This table compares Holley and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Holley
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Canoo
|N/A
|-41.61%
|-32.23%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Holley beats Canoo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Holley Company Profile
Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.
