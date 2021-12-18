Critical Survey: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) versus POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 8.89 -$12.70 million ($1.22) -1.11 POET Technologies $4.43 million 56.16 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -13.64

Summit Wireless Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Wireless Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -222.05% -103.52% -77.62% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit Wireless Technologies and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 325.93%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Summary

POET Technologies beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.