CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Price Target Cut to $15.00

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE CAPL opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $737.76 million, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,290.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 171,891 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

