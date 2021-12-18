CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $15.33. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 2,256 shares.

CFB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $756.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,270 shares of company stock valued at $219,855 in the last 90 days. 9.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $651,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $962,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

