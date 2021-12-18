CryptEx Trading 10% Lower This Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.97 or 0.00021372 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $847,735.99 and approximately $7,765.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.73 or 0.99757781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032538 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.02 or 0.00964364 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

