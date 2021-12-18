Crystal Token (CYL) Market Cap Tops $3,534.75

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Crystal Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crystal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crystal Token has a market capitalization of $3,534.75 and approximately $308,274.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041463 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Crystal Token Coin Profile

CYL is a coin. Crystal Token’s total supply is 27,834,890 coins and its circulating supply is 564,377 coins. The official website for Crystal Token is www.crystaltoken.co . Crystal Token’s official Twitter account is @crystal_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Token is a cryptocurrency token innovating the field of smart trading. Its exclusive Binance Bot, which bases its analysis on trends, capitalization, volume, and several indicators, offers a wide range of opportunities for both newbie and expert traders, through multiple trading profiles. Crystal community will also benefit from the exclusive Crystal Reward, as well as from several additional services, including Marketing Campaigns, Games, and more. “

