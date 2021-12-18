Curio Governance (CGT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,855.00

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Curio Governance has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $2,855.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00041433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,122,365 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

