Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $438.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Curis during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curis during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

