Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.79

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.79 and last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 3537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 393.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

