Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Down 9.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) traded down 9.3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $58.02 and last traded at $59.12. 9,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 271,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.16.

Specifically, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

