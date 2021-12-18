CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CVR Energy by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 181,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI opened at $15.32 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

