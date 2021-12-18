CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.36 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $102.22. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

