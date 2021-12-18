CVS Health’s (CVS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.32.

CVS Health stock opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 348.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

