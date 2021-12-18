D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

