Dai Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Dai has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and approximately $734.00 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00206360 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,220,718,970 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

