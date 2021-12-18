Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 5.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 70.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $313.41 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

