Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

NYSE:DHR opened at $313.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.62. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

