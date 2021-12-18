DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $320.32 million and $4.68 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00010839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.91 or 0.08364680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00077389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,946.28 or 1.00036787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,959,506 coins and its circulating supply is 63,128,702 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,959,506 coins and its circulating supply is 63,128,702 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

