DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

