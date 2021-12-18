Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $347.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $262.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.80. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.