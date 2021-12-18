Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:DH opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.