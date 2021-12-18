DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $218,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 783.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $473.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $476.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.26.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

