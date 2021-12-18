DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,301,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

