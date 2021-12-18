Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,075,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

