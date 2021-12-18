Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 426.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.