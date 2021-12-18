Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on DB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

