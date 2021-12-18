Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $207.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $200.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $478,991,000 after buying an additional 1,662,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after buying an additional 1,476,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

