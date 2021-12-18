DEXA COIN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $510,454.00 (DEXA)

DEXA COIN (CURRENCY:DEXA) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One DEXA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DEXA COIN has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $510,454.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEXA COIN has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.93 or 0.08354767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,063.52 or 1.00386049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About DEXA COIN

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for DEXA COIN is dexacoin.net . DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN

Buying and Selling DEXA COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

