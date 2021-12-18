DEXTools (DEXT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $256,289.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $44.49 million and approximately $256,289.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007330 BTC.

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,053,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,886,287 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

