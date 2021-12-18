Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Motco increased its holdings in Diageo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $210.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $213.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

