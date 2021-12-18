Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DATI stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a Public Accelerator-Incubator. It invests in, develops, and acquires disruptive and innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Riverdale, NY.

