Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DATI stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.
About Digital Asset Monetary Network
