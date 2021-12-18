DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up to $78.37

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.37, but opened at $82.00. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $74.85, with a volume of 25,958 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $473,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,201 shares of company stock worth $20,271,726.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 139,623 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

