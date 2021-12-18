Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.08

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

