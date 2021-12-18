Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $5.59 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

