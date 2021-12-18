Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $170.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $178.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.08.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

