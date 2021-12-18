DoYourTip (DYT) Hits Market Cap of $665,739.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $665,739.00 and $21,687.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars.

