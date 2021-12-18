Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

