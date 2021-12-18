Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

In other news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after buying an additional 130,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,243. The company has a market capitalization of $698.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.33. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

