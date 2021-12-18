Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $467.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.