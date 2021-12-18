Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edison International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after acquiring an additional 847,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

EIX opened at $66.70 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

