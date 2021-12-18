Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $311.00 to $320.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and traded as high as $277.11 and last traded at $275.16, with a volume of 10496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.28.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.72.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

