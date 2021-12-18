Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

