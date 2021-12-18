Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives €14.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.40 ($16.18).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.52) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of ETR:ENI traded down €0.15 ($0.17) on Wednesday, hitting €12.04 ($13.53). 19,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.06. ENI has a 1-year low of €8.07 ($9.07) and a 1-year high of €12.81 ($14.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

