Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after buying an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH opened at $189.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $43,144,026. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.