Equities Analysts Set Expectations for City Holding’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Shares of City stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. City has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.61.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.95%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in City by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in City by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

