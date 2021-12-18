Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given New €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($53.93) to €51.00 ($57.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from €40.00 ($44.94) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.74.

EBKDY stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

