ESBC (ESBC) Trading Down 3% This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $636,398.88 and approximately $55,970.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 3% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

