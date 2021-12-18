Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives $270.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

ETTYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

